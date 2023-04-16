Texas Rangers take on Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Texas Rangers and Houston Astros meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The home team wants to show that the visitors are not as good as they think. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Rangers won the first game of the series against the Astros 6-2, prior to that victory they had won a series against the Kansas City Royals 2-1.

The Astros, after losing the first of the series against the Rangers, have a record of 6-8-0 overall, they began the 2023 season with a loss against the Chicago White Sox 2-3, but that series ended in favor of the Astros 2-1.

When will Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros be played?

Texas Rangers and Houston Astros play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, April 16 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The home team is likely to win this game but the visitors have a strong bullpen.

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:08 PM

CT: 6:08 PM

MT: 5:08 PM

PT: 4:08 PM

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday, April 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPN, MLB.TV.