Golden State Warriors will receive Dallas Mavericks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

A very interesting duel will take place in the west when two strong teams from this Conference face each other. On the one hand will be the Dallas Mavericks, who with a 28-25 record seem to go to the postseason calmly. Of course, a losing streak could complicate everything, and the Mavs won't allow it.

Their rivals will be the Golden State Warriors, the last champions, with their already very characteristic ups and downs this season. At the moment they are seen fighting for places in the Playoffs, and then closer to the last ones in Play-in. Although this speaks of the couple that the Conference is, it is clear that they have not been regular, and now they are looking for victories that will allow them to return to their best level.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks be played at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California this Saturday, February 4 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

