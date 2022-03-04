James Harden has finally made his debut in Philadelphia on Wednesday when the Sixers defeated the New York Knicks and he couldn't be more happy about it. Check out here what he had to say.

James Harden couldn't feel more happy about his trade right now. The Beard not only got off to a fantastic start to life as a Sixer but he has also received all the love from Philadelphia in his first game at the Wells Fargo Center since the trade.

The City of Brotherly Love made sure to give Harden a warm welcome from day one but the support became even clearer when the 76ers hosted the New York Knicks on Wednesday, when Harden made his debut in Philly.

It was only the third game for the former Brooklyn Nets star in his new team and just the first one at the Sixers' stadium. However, Harden felt so good that he has already dared to call it home.

James Harden 'loved' first game in Philadelphia after the trade

“The love, the fans, it just felt like home,” Harden said postgame. “Just the love, the support, man, looking around and just ‘We love you, James!’ That right there, like, makes me go out there and play harder, and I just want to do whatever it takes to win.

“I just wanted to come out there and show my love back,” Harden continued, as quoted by Clutchpoints. “I feel like you can put me anywhere in the room and I can fit in. Here is no different. Just see what you have and try your best to fit in. Be the best James Harden I can be in every aspect.”

Harden and Philadelphia have begun their relationship in the best possible way. Fans are showing all their love to the 32-year-old and he already delivered three amazing performances in his first games as a Sixer. Now, there's inevatibly a lot of hype around the team.

Doc Rivers addresses the team's expectations since Harden's arrival

Even though the Sixers have done fine throughout the season, the noise is louder now that Harden is in Philly alongside another superstar like Joel Embiid. But Doc Rivers is not letting the hype go to his head.

“I do the same job, the same work," Rivers said, per ESPN. "It’s just that more people notice (now). I think when you get a guy like James and Joel together with what we have, with all of our other guys, our guys sense it, too. Not the hoopla, though. It’s that they have a real shot. You don’t get many of these.”

It seems like Philadelphia and Harden are made for each other, or at least we can say that they joined their paths in the right moment. The Sixers replaced a disgruntled star like Ben Simmons who no longer had the support from the fans for another All-Star who is already thriving in the City of Brotherly Love.