Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors will face each other in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The local Miami Heat did not have the best start to the season, winning only 2 of their first seven games. Very little for a team that last season, in which they were finalists in the Eastern Conference and lost a very close 4-3 to the Boston Celtics. This season they are also candidates to go far, although they must begin to show it.

Something similar happens with the Golden State Warriors, although in their case, they are 3-4 in their first 7 games of 2022/2023. The San Francisco franchise are the last champions and are also the main candidates to win this season as well. At the moment, it has not been a good start but without a doubt they have tools to reverse it.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that these two teams will play this Tuesday, November 1 will be the second between them in this regular season. The first of them took place a few days ago, on October 27. On that occasion it was a victory for the Golden States Warriors by 123-110.

Now the San Francisco franchise will seek to improve its record, which at the beginning of the season has not been very good. The same with their rival Miami Heat, last finalists of the Eastern Conference, who have barely won 2 of their first 7 games.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors to be played this Tuesday, November 1 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSUN, NBA League Pass, NBCSBA.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Taking into account the performance of both so far, and the last game played a few days ago, it is likely that the Golden State Warriors have the favoritism.

