The Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks had their media days before starting trainning camps, and one month away from the official start of the 2022-23 NBA Season. So, both Giannis and Curry had words for each other.

Both the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks had different finish lines for the last season. However, as the 2022-23 NBA Season is getting closer, both look very promising as they are two of the contenders for both the MVP award and the NBA championship..

While Giannis was playing for the Greek National team in the 2022 Eurobasket, Curry enjoyed his off-season time with his family. However, both have already set their minds for a new NBA Championship journey as both teams are one of the top contenders for the best individual and team awards.

As there's still a month wait for the start of the new season, both teams are still making their last-minute trades and signings before the trainning camps start, as well as the preseason, where both teams will have a set of 5 games prior to their October 24 season opener.

Stephen Curry returns Giannis' compliment about him being the best basketball player in the world

Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he thought himself as the best basketball player in the world. "Do I believe I help my team and teammates get better? Yeah I do. Do I believe I'm the best player in the world? No. Thats the last one standing. Two years ago, yeah. But in my opinion the winner in the best. I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry until the next player does it."

On the other side of the country, Curry was asked about the two-time MVP award winner's word. "I would've said the same thing about the champions. I said the same thing about him last year. I appreciate the compliment. It's not going to soften me at all." he answered the reporters on Warriors' Media Day.

Despite both players come from different off-season activities, this could start a good rivalry ahead of the upcoming NBA season. In fact, their first meeting will be at the Fiserv Forum on December, 13. It will be one of their primetime games of the season.