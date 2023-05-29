NBA Playoffs 2023: How much do courtside seats cost for Heat vs Celtics Game 7?

The series is tied 3-3, Miami Heat did not expect the Boston Celtics to fight to the end to win games but in the end defensive mistakes were expensive for Miami.

The sixth game was supposed to be the last one and the victory for the Miami Heat but things got more complicated than they thought.

Most of the tickets are already sold, it is unlikely that anyone will get tickets for Game 7 knowing that the series is the most exciting of the Conference Finals.

How much do courtside seats cost for Heat vs Celtics Game 7?

According to TickPick, courtside seats for the final game of the Heat vs. Celtics series are surpassing $35,000 which means the TD Garden could generate $500,000+ just from those types of seats.

Game 7 will be hosted at the TD Garden, in this series against Miami for the Eastern Conference Finals the Boston Celtics lost two games at home and won only one (sixth game).