More than a month after Frank Vogel's firing, the search of a new head coach continues for the Los Angeles Lakers. They should make a decision soon, but there seem to be differences within the organization.

Following a terrible campaign, the Lakers have many decisions to make this summer. Having missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season, the team needs to find its way back to prominence next year and hopefully fight for a championship again.

In order to do that, they clearly need to fix this roster and decide whether Russell Westbrook will ultimately be part of their plans. But first, Los Angeles has to find a new person for the head coaching job.

The Purple and Gold fired Frank Vogel last month after finishing 11th in the Western Conference and have yet to announce his replacement. Rumors about the vacancy continue to swirl around, and this time it's believed that the decision-making process is dividing people in the front office with LeBron James.

Rumor: LeBron James would pick Doc Rivers, front office has other names in mind

Even after Daryl Morey made abundantly clear that the Philadelphia 76ers don't plan any changes in the coaching staff, the Lakers continue to be linked with Doc Rivers. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, an NBA executive said he would be LeBron's favorite option for the Lakers' post:

"And the Rivers rumors? Seems the players, and perhaps general manager Rob Pelinka, too, would rather see an experienced, win-now coach on the sidelines. “If LeBron could pick,” the executive said, “it’s pretty certain he’d pick Doc.”

However, Deveney reports that most of the front office prefer Darvin Ham for the head coaching job, with Terry Stotts and Kenny Atkinson also in mind but running from behind. Besides, Ham would have Phil Jackson's blessing.

This group of the front office not only expects the new coach to bring the best out of Westbrook, but also that he understands and follows the direction they want to take. “I think those guys want a young coach they can mold a little bit,” an NBA executive said, per Heavy.com.

It's not an easy decision to make for the Lakers, as they have to make sure to put all things into consideration so that the team gets back where it belongs. That's why they've been taking their time. But they must take care of this in order to move on to the next stage, which is making roster decisions.