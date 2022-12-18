Carolina Panthers play against Pittsburgh Steelers for a game in the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Carolina Panthers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 15 in your country

Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in a Week 15 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on December 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants the winning streak to grow much more. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Panthers won two straight games against the Denver Broncos 23-10 and against the Seattle Seahawks 30-24 in what has been their first winning streak in 2022.

The Steelers couldn't do anything to avoid a loss to the Ravens in Week 14, that game ending 14-16 at home. Before that loss the Steelers won two straight games against the Colts and Falcons.

Carolina Panthers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Kick-Off Time

Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 18 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Carolina Panthers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Carolina Panthers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Carolina Panthers are favorites at home with -3 spread and 1.70 moneyline that will pay $170 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are on a hot streak. Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.20 moneyline. The totals are offered at 37.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 15 game is: Steelers +3.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Carolina Panthers -3 / 1.70 Totals 37.5 Pittsburgh Steelers +3 / 2.20

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).