Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Soldier Field in Chicago on December 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team won't make it to the postseason, that's obvious, but they need to win a game. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bears have been mired in a losing streak since Oct. 30 when they lost a game against the Dallas Cowboys 29-49 on the road.

The Packers are not having a good season, their record is a disaster and they are not going to play in the 2022 postseason. The last two weeks were losses against the Philadelphia Eagles and against the Tennessee Titans.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: Kick-Off Time

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play for the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 4 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 5

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 5

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Bears are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline that will pay $250 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling like the visitors. Green Bay Packers are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 13 game is: Packers 1.55.

BetMGM Chicago Bears +3.5 / 2.50 Totals 44.5 Green Bay Packers -3.5 / 1.55

