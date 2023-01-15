Cincinnati Bengals play against Baltimore Ravens today for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati today, January 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team wants to return to the Super Bowl but there is still a long way to go. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bengals won 12 of 16 regular season games, they were the best AFC North team, and the best part was that they closed the regular season with a big 8-weeks winning streak.

The Ravens lost the last game of the regular season against the Bengals 16-27, but despite that loss they reached the playoffs with a record of 10-7-0.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: Kick-Off Time

Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens play for the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs today, January 15 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Australia: 12:15 PM (AEDT) January 16

Canada: 8:15 PM (EST)

China: 9:15 AM (AEDT) January 16

Germany: 2:15 AM (CET) January 16

Ireland: 1:15 AM (GMT) January 16

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CST)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (GMT) January 16

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, Fox Deportes (ESPAÑOL). Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions And Odds

Cincinnati Bengals are favorites at -8.5 spread and 1.22 moneyline that will pay $122 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak coming from the regular season. Baltimore Ravens are underdogs at +8.5 ATS and 4.33 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Wild Card game is: Over 40.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Cincinnati Bengals -8.5 / 1.22 Totals 40.5 Baltimore Ravens +8.5 / 4.33

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).