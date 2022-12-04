Cincinnati Bengals play against Kansas City Chiefs for a game in the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 13 in your country

Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on December 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). It seems that this time the home team will not reach the playoffs like last season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bengals have a good record at 7-4-0 overall but it is unlikely that they will make it to the Super Bowl like they did last season. The good news is that in the last three weeks they have won every game, the most recent victory being against the Tennessee Titans 20-16.

The Chiefs have just two losses in the 2022 season, they haven't lost a game since Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills 20-24. The most recent win for the Chiefs came against the Rams 26-10 in what was their fifth consecutive win.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time

Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs play for the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 4 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Australia: 8:25 AM (AEDT) December 5

Canada: 4:25 PM (EST)

China: 5:25 AM (AEDT) December 5

Germany: 10:25 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CST)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs with +2 ATS and 2.15 moneyline that will pay $215 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are on a hot streak. Kansas City Chiefs are favorites with -2 spread and 1.74 moneyline. The totals are offered at 53 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 13 game is: Cincinnati Bengals +2.

BetMGM Cincinnati Bengals +2 / 2.15 Totals 53 Kansas City Chiefs -2 / 1.74

* Odds via BetMGM

