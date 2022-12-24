Dallas Cowboys play against Philadelphia Eagles for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team is ready to play in the upcoming playoffs.

The Cowboys already clinched a playoff berth, they have a record of 10-4 overall as the second best NFC East team. They lost a recent game against the Jaguars 34-40 (OT) on the road.

The Eagles are the best NFC East team, they have only one loss in the current 2022 season after 15 weeks, the other thirteen games were almost perfect wins.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Kick-Off Time

Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Saturday, December 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Australia: 8:25 AM (AEDT) December 25

Canada: 4:25 PM (EST)

China: 5:25 AM (AEDT) December 25

Germany: 10:25 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CST)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are favorites with -4 spread and 1.45 moneyline that will pay $145 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offensive game. Philadelphia Eagles are underdogs with +4 ATS and 2.80 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 16 game is: Eagles 2.80.

BetMGM Dallas Cowboys -4 / 1.45 Totals 46.5 Philadelphia Eagles +4 / 2.80

* Odds via BetMGM

