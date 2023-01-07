Los Angeles Chargers will visit Denver Broncos in a 2022/2023 NFL regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Denver Broncos will play against Los Angeles Chargers in a 2022/2023 NFL week 18 game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The regular season is over and the teams are beginning to think about what is next for them. Some will think about making a good performance in the Playoffs and even fighting for the championship, and others are already thinking about what will be next season in which they will seek to have a better performance to be in the postseason.

These two rivals are two good examples of each of these options. On the home side, the Denver Broncos, with a 4-12 record, no longer have any chance of reaching the Playoffs regardless of the result in this game. The same is true of their rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, who will play the postseason no matter how they fare in this game.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: Storylines

With one of these rivals qualifying for the playoffs, and the other with no chance of fighting for anything, this surely isn't one of the most interesting games Week 18 will have. However, both teams will try to finish as high as possible, and surely this will make it an attractive game.

How to Watch or Live Stream Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers in the U.S.

This NFL week 18 game between Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers to be played this Sunday, January 8 at the Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: CBS.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: the favorites are the Denver Broncos with 1.57 odds, while the odds for the Los Angeles Chargers to win are 2.45.

BetMGM Denver Broncos 1.57 Los Angeles Chargers 2.45

*Odds via BetMGM