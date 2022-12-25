Miami Dolphins play against Green Bay Packers for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors must win this game to keep dreaming of the playoffs.

The Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East with a record of 8-6-0 overall, while that division is led by the Bills 12-3-0. The last three weeks were bad for the Dolphins with three straight losses against the 49ers, Chargers and Bills.

The Packers are still praying to make the playoffs, but at least they've won two recent games against the Chicago Bears 28-19 and the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. After this game the Packers close the season with two games at home.

Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers: Kick-Off Time

Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 26

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 26

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are favorites at home with -3.5 spread and 1.53 moneyline that will pay $153 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling with a 3-week losing streak. Green Bay Packers are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.55 moneyline. The totals are offered at 49.5 points.

BetMGM Miami Dolphins -3.5 / 1.53 Totals 49.5 Green Bay Packers +3.5 / 2.55

* Odds via BetMGM

