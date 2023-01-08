The 2022 NFL season is ending for the Denver Broncos and the team is looking for a new leader. Now, the team is set to interview two Super Bowl-experienced head coaches to take the job Nathaniel Hackett left.

Of course the front office want the team to change completely for the next campaign and they are set to make a huge blockbuster move during the offseason by signing a great head coach to take the team for 2023.

Broncos plan to interview Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh this week

The time has come for the Broncos to start looking for their new head coach. With Russell Wilson as quarterback, the team will try to give hime a huge leader and it seems like they have two big options.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos will interview Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh this week. These are two of the biggest head coaches available, but it won't be easy to convince them to sign with them.

Sean Payton still has contract with the New Orleans Saints, so they would have to offer something huge for him. According to reports, the NFC South squad wants a first-round pick for him and Denver recovered one by sending Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.

As for Jim Harbaugh, the negotiations won't be easy as well. The head coach has intentions of returning to the NFL and Denver would tempt him with a huge contract to do so, but Michigan is also thinking about a great extension to keep him more years in college football.

Both head coaches have Super Bowl experience and this would be one of the main reasons why Denver is looking for them. Sean Payton won the Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints, while Harbaugh lost to his brother, John, in the XLVII edition when coaching the San Francisco 49ers, his last NFL team.