In the NFL playoffs, the Jaguars visit the Chiefs. Read here to check out what happens if Jacksonville win in the Divisional round.

The Jaguars are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. After a 4-8 record, Jacksonville won the next five games to clinch the AFC South. In the Wild Card round, Trevor Lawrence produced the third biggest comeback in NFL playoff history to eliminate the Chargers. The Jaguars were down 27-0 and won 31-30.

On the other side, the Kansas City Chiefs had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and winning the AFC West for a seventh straight year. Patrick Mahomes is the biggest candidate to win the MVP Award and the Chiefs are favorites to reach a third Super Bowl in a span of four years.

So, the Jaguars go for a massive upset in the NFL playoffs as a huge underdog at Arrowhead Stadium. Read here to find out what happens if Jacksonville beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Jaguars win over the Chiefs in the Divisional round?

If the Jaguars beat the Chiefs in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Kansas City will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the worst seeded team in the conference, Jacksonville would advance to the AFC Championship Game and their next rival on the road would be the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals.

Considering the Jaguars would remain as the worst seeded team in the AFC, it's important to remember that they won't have another game at home during the postseason. However, they would have knocked out to contenders from the AFC West: Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for Jacksonville has to go first through Kansas City and then, inevitably, through Buffalo or Cincinnati. If the Jaguars shock the NFL with those two wins, anything would be possible in the Super Bowl.