In the NFL playoffs, the Eagles host the Giants. Read here to check out what happens if Philadelphia win in the Divisional round.

The Eagles are the No.1 seed in the NFC. However, they're not the favorites to reach the Super Bowl considering the 49ers are on the rise. Philadelphia started the season 13-1, but the injury of Jalen Hurts complicated things with two consecutive losses. He came back to beat the Giants in Week 18 and clinch a must needed home field advantage.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants online free on FuboTV]

Meanwhile, the Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Thanks to a 9-7-1 record, New York are back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. That's why Brian Daboll is a huge candidate to win the award as Coach of the Year. They just eliminated the Vikings on the road in the Wild Card round.

So, the Eagles make their debut in the NFL playoffs with a great chance of reaching the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what happens if Philadelphia beat the New York Giants in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Eagles beat the Giants in the Divisional round?

If the Eagles win over the Giants in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, New York will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.1 seed in the conference, Philadelphia would advance to the NFC Championship Game and their next rival would be the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys.

A win by the Eagles over New York means that Philadelphia automatically will be host of the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles, as the No.1 seed, cannot play anymore on the road during the postseason.

So, if the Eagles indeed advance to the NFC Championship Game, they will host the winner between the 49ers and Cowboys on Sunday, January 29 at Lincoln Financial Field.