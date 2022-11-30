The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in the start of Week 13 in the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 13 in your country

In an AFC East showdown, the Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. This game of Week 13 in the 2022 NFL Season will be played on December 1 at Gillette Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Patriots almost pulled off an upset against the Vikings at Minnesota but fell short 33-26. Now, with a 6-5 record, the pressure is on with a really competitive AFC East: Miami (8-3), Buffalo (8-3) and the Jets (7-4). Even though New England are at the bottom of their division, they're pretty much alive in the Wild Card race. This is a rematch from last season's playoffs where Buffalo crushed the Patriots 47-17.

The Bills survived a thriller on Thanksgiving Day to beat the Detroit Lions (28-25) and now they have an 8-3 record. However, considering the tiebreaking procedures, Buffalo are still behind the Miami Dolphins in the battle to win the AFC East. Josh Allen's team start a crucial three-game streak against divisional opponents which might determine their future towards the playoffs. This season, the Bills have no victories facing AFC East rivals. LB Von Miller is out with a knee injury.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:15 AM (AEST) (Friday, December 2)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 9:15 AM (CST) (Friday, December 2)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Friday, December 2)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Friday, December 2)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Friday, December 2)

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Bills are a 3.5-point favorites on the road. The moneyline is -190 for Buffalo and +155 for the New England Patriots. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM New England Patriots +155 Totals (Over/Under) 43.5 points Buffalo Bills -190

*Odds via BetMGM

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Though the Thursday Night Football game of Week 13 between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this matchup from Gillette Stadium will be available in fuboTV (7-day free trial).