Pittsburgh Steelers play against Baltimore Ravens for a game in the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet in a Week 14 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on December 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win all the remaining games.

The Steelers won the last two weeks against the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 and Atlanta Falcons 19-16, so far that is the first winning streak of the season for them.

The Ravens know Lamar Jackson won't be available until the playoffs or sooner, but it's unlikely he'll return in December. The most recent victory for the Ravens was against the Broncos 10-9.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Kick-Off Time

Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens play for the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 11 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 12

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 12

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites at home with -2 spread and 1.80 moneyline that will pay $180 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are on hot streak. Baltimore Ravens are underdogs with +2 ATS and 2.05 moneyline. The totals are offered at 36.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 14 game is: Steelers -2.

BetMGM Pittsburgh Steelers -2 / 1.80 Totals 36.5 Baltimore Ravens +2 / 2.05

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

