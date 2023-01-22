San Francisco 49ers play against Dallas Cowboys for a game in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2023 NFL Divisional Playoffs in your country

San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys meet in a Divisional round game of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on January 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM (ET). The home team have been unstoppable with their new quarterback. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The 49ers left a big winning streak during the regular season, plus they won their Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks 41-23. This time the 49ers are in the playoffs without Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Cowboys are in the Divisional Round but the curse is not over yet, they have to reach the Conference championship game and the Super Bowl to finally break the curse.

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys play for the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 22 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Australia: 10:30 PM (AEDT)

Canada: 6:30 PM (EST)

China: 7:30 AM (AEDT) January 23

Germany: 12:30 AM (CET) January 23

Ireland: 11:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 5:30 PM (CST)

US: 6:30 PM (ET)

UK: 11:30 PM (GMT)

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Divisional round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, Fox Deportes (ESPAÑOL). Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites at -4 spread and 1.50 moneyline that will pay $150 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak. Dallas Cowboys are underdogs at +4 ATS and 2.65 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND game is: 49ers -4.

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers -4 / 1.50 Totals 46.5 Dallas Cowboys +4 / 2.65

* Odds via BetMGM

