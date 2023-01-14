San Francisco 49ers play against Seattle Seahawks for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on January 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM (ET). The home team is playing better than ever and they are big favorites to go far in the postseason. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The 49ers are happy, but after Garoppolo's injury many thought it was the end of the season for them, but with Brock Purdy things worked out perfectly. Their regular season record was 13-4.

The Seahawks came close to missing out on the 2023 Playoffs, but they won the last two games of the regular season to close with a 9-8-0 record. The Seahawks lost two games against the 49ers during the regular season.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Kick-Off Time

San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks play for the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs on Saturday, January 14 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Australia: 8:35 AM (AEDT) January 15

Canada: 4:35 PM (EST)

China: 5:35 AM (AEDT) January 15

Germany: 10:35 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:35 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:35 PM (CST)

US: 4:35 PM (ET)

UK: 9:35 PM (GMT)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, Fox Deportes (Español). Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites at -9.5 spread and 1.20 moneyline that will pay $120 bucks to $100 bet on BetMGM, they won two recent games against the visitors. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs at +9.5 ATS and 4.75 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42 points. The best pick for this NFL WILD CARD game is: 49ers -9.5.

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers -9.5 / 1.20 Totals 42 Seattle Seahawks +9.5 / 4.75

* Odds via BetMGM

