Tom Brady recently retired and he's already thinking what's next for him. The former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback is set to make a sharp turn in his life by starring in a Netflix show soon.

Tom Brady decided to retire from football, this time 'for good', after his 2022 NFL season. He will be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, with seven Super Bowl rings on his hands to prove it.

But now that he's not training or learning plays, Brady is trying to find a new hobby. It seems like the quarterback knows which will be his next step and is set to make a sharp turn in his life that will surprise all his fans.

Rumor: Tom Brady is preparing his own roast on Netflix

Tom Brady's sense of humor is going to be proved soon. According to reports, the former quarterback is talking with Netflix to create a show where celebrities will make fun of him.

TMZ reported that Tom Brady is not going to be a comedian as some rumors say, but he wants to be the star of his own roast, which would be called 'The Greatest Roast of All Time'.

It is still uncertain when will this show air. Tom Brady wants to spend more time with his kids this year before joining FOX Sports in fall of 2024 to become their main football analyst in his $375 million deal for the next 10 years.