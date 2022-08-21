Arizona Cardinals play against Baltimore Ravens for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Arizona Cardinals vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US

Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at State Farm Stadium on August 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors are as much a favorite as the home team to make the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Arizona Cardinals could be one of the big teams for the 2022-2023 NFL season as they performed well last season and now that their starting QB has a new contract things could be better for them this year.

The Baltimore Ravens have a good head coach and a top notch quarterback, but it seems that's not enough for them to win another Super Bowl. Last season the team fell short after Jackson's injury but now he is healthy.

Arizona Cardinals vs Baltimore Ravens: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Arizona Cardinals vs Baltimore Ravens: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Arizona Cardinals vs Baltimore Ravens: Storylines

The Arizona Cardinals were lethal against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first game of the 2022 NFL Preseason, they won 36-23. The Cardinals used McSorley as their quarterback but he was unable to score a touchdown. The last time the Cardinals played Baltimore was in the 2019 regular season and they lost that game on the road 23-17.

The Baltimore Ravens are also undefeated in the Preseason with a 23-10 victory against the Titans, plus the Ravens were dominant in almost every category in that game against the Titans. Justin Tucker scored a pair of field goals, the Ravens posted 31 rushing plays for 130 rushing yards and 259 passing yards.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Arizona Cardinals vs Baltimore Ravens in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Arizona Cardinals vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions And Odds

Arizona Cardinals are underdogs at home with +4.5 ATS and a 2.80 moneyline that will pay $280 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong backup offense line but the visitors know how to win without their starters. Baltimore Ravens are favorites with -4.5 ATS and 1.45 moneyline. The totals are offered at 36.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Arizona Cardinals +4.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Arizona Cardinals +4.5 / 2.80 Totals 36.5 Baltimore Ravens -4.5 / 1.45

* Odds via BetMGM