Baltimore Ravens play against Green Bay Packers today for a game in the Week 15 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers meet in a Week 15 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at M&T Bank Stadium today, December 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Big game for the home team but they must win to avoid any pressure from divisional rivals. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Baltimore Ravens are charging their backs with a two-week losing streak against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on the road. This will be the first of last three regular season home games for the Ravens.

Green Bay Packers won at home against the Bears after spending a week resting in Bye Week 13. After this game the Packers return home to play against the Browns and Vikings. The team closes the regular season in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers: Storylines

Baltimore Ravens are dominating the AFC North Division 8-5-0, but the team lost two straight games to the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-20 and Cleveland Browns 22-24 on the road. The Ravens were supposed to be favorites in those games after winning two consecutive weeks against the Chicago Bears 16-13 on the road and against the Cleveland Browns at home 16-10. The Ravens' offense is struggling in the 2021-22 NFL season, the team is scoring an average of 23.4 points per game as the 16th-ranked offense.

Green Bay Packers have nothing to fear in the NFC North Division as they, at 10-3-0, are big favorites to play in the playoffs as in previous seasons. The Packers have already won the division, but the Vikings are fighting for a wild card spot in the NFC Playoff Standings. The Packers won both last games against the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 and against the Chicago Bears 45-30, both games at home. But the problem for the Packers is that they lost the last two games on the road against Vikings and Chiefs, the team has not won a game on the road since Week 8 against the Cardinals. The Packers' offense is scoring an average of 25.2 points per game as the 14th-ranked of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers in the U.S.

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

