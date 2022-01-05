Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet at the M&T Bank Stadium in a match for Week 18 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at the M&M Bank Stadium in a match for the final round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League Week 18 game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The Ravens, who hold a record of 8-8 in this regular season, suffered a 20-19 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams last week. It was the fifth loss in a row for the team from Baltimore coached by John Harbaugh.

Meanwhile, the Steelers managed to return to victory last week with a 26-14 win over Cleveland Browns. However, they have lost their last four games away home. For this clash with the Ravens, the team from Pittsburgh arrives with a record of 8-7-1 in the regular season.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date

The Week 18 game for the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the M&M Bank Stadium. Last time they met, the Steelers won 20-19.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers match for the final round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: CBS, NFL Game Pass.