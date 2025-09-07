Breece Hall sends strong message about Justin Fields after Jets fall at MetLife

Breece Hall had a relatively good game in the New York Jets’ home loss to the Steelers, and despite everything, he was very clear about how Justin Fields commanded the offensive line on the field, which impressed him.

After the game, Hall said in a strong tone, “He commanded the offense, controlled the offense,” adding that Fields did everything well against the Steelers at MetLife, and “He was a great leader for us today.”

It’s more than obvious that Fields trusted Hall a lot during the game. With 107 rushing yards on 19 attempts, it’s clear that Hall was a primary option for the quarterback, who threw for 218 passing yards of his own. Of that total, 38 yards were to Hall, who had 2 receptions on 4 targets, including a highlight 33-yard pass.

Despite the Jets’ defense doing a relatively good job in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, they couldn’t stop Chris Boswell’s 60-yard field goal, which earned him the nickname “Terminator” after the incredible kick.

The Next Game for Fields and the Jets

The Jets will have a very tough game at home next week, where Fields will have to prove he is a great leader again, just as Hall said. They will have to play against the Buffalo Bills, who could arrive more furious or more relaxed depending on how they fare in Week 1.

The season is long for Fields and his teammates, who appear to be playing better than ever. Although this is his first season in New York, it’s not a new experience for him to join a team that is in need of a leader and a good quarterback.

