Cam Ward has a chance to avoid a historic blunder for Titans in game vs. Cardinals

The debut of Cam Ward in the NFL has not been great, but it could get even worse this week. The quarterback needs to defeat the Arizona Cardinals if he wants to avoid making unfortunate history with the Tennessee Titans.

Cam Ward entered the NFL as the first overall pick in the 2025 draft. The Titans see him as the franchise quarterback they have been waiting for, but the results have not gone their way so far.

Now, in Week 5, they face the Cardinals and once again are not the favorites to win. However, Ward may have extra motivation for this matchup, as a defeat would place his name in the wrong side of the record books.

Titans need a win in Week 5 against Cardinals to avoid historic blunder

The Tennessee Titans are not having the 2025 NFL season they expected with Ward under center. The AFC South team hasn’t won a single game this campaign, and Week 5 could extend the losing streak.

For their fifth game of the year, the Titans face the Cardinals in Arizona. The home team is favored, while Tennessee risks making history for all the wrong reasons if they leave Phoenix with another loss.

The franchise hasn’t dropped 11 straight games since becoming the Titans. A defeat on Sunday would mark that unwanted milestone, and although Ward isn’t solely responsible, all eyes would inevitably fall on him.

The last time the franchise lost 11 in a row, they were still the Houston Oilers. That skid ran from Week 5 against the Steelers through Week 16 against the Chiefs in 1994, before they finally ended the slump with a season-finale victory over the Jets.