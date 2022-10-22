Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kickoff time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In a matchup from the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 23 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Carolina Panthers are in full rebuilding mode. After firing head coach Matt Rhule, the front office sent WR Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals and now, in a blockbuster move, RB Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. The problem for the Panthers is that they didn't even get a first-round pick for the superstar player. At 1-5, this team is already thinking of next season to have a Top-5 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. P.J. Walker will be the starting quarterback considering Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold are injured (ankle). Carolina lead the all-time series 24-19.

The Buccaneers lost surprisingly at Pittsburgh and now they have a very disappointing 3-3 record. The good news for Tampa Bay is that the NFC South is a really weak division with New Orleans, Atlanta and Carolina. This week, as usual, the center of attention was Tom Brady who confirmed, once again, that he is not planning on retirement. Tampa have won six of the last seven meetings with the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kickoff Time

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 24)

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

China: 1 AM (CST) (Monday, October 24)

Germany: 7 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Mexico: 12 PM (CDMX)

US: 1 PM (ET)

UK: 6 PM

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV, NFL RedZone, FOX.

UK: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Bucs are a huge 13-point favorite on the road. The moneyline is +500 for Carolina and -700 for Tampa Bay.

BetMGM Carolina Panthers +500 Totals (Over/Under) 39.5 points Tampa Bay Buccaneers -700

*Odds via BetMGM

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady will visit the struggling Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season.