Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Week 8 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on October 31, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team has not won a game since the third week of the current season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Browns are sunk, they're 2-5-0 overall and at that rate it's unlikely they'll make it to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The Browns' most recent game was their fourth straight loss, this time against the Baltimore Ravens 20-23 on the road.

The Bengals started the current 2022 season badly with two consecutive losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-23 (OT) at home and then against the Dallas Cowboys 17-20 on the road, but so far the Bengals' record is good with four wins and only three losses.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals: Kick-Off Time

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals play for the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, October 31 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Australia: 9:15 AM (AEST) November 1

Canada: 8:15 PM (EDT)

China: 7:15 AM November 1

Germany: 1:15 AM (CEST) November 1

Ireland: 12:15 AM (IST) November 1

Mexico: 6:15 PM (CDT)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 12:15 AM (BST) October 31

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 8 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

Cleveland Browns are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and +145 moneyline that will pay $245 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they a poor record at home. Cincinnati Bengals are favorites with -3.5 spread and -175 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 8 game is: Bengals -3.5.

BetMGM Cleveland Browns +3.5 / +145 Totals 45 Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 / -175

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

