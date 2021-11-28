Green Bay Packers play against Los Angeles Rams for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). Strong game to watch. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial, and in Canada the online live option availabe is DAZN.

The Packers lost two of the last three games, the last week they lost to Minnesota Vikings 31-34 on the road, but before that week the Packers had a tough game against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams are going through a rough path, before Bye Week 11 they lost to the Titans and 49ers, and the most recent win for the Rams was against the Houston Texans on the road during Week 8.

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams: Storylines

Green Bay Packers are big favorites to play in the playoffs, two of the last three weeks have been disappointing for them. The first loss was against the Chiefs on the road 7-13 and the most recent against the Vikings. The loss to the Chiefs was without Aaron Rodgers as he was recovering from Covid-19. The Packers won seven straight games this season after losing the first game of the season against the Saints. The Packers' offensive line is scoring an average of 22.5 points per game, and the defensive line is allowing only 19.5 points as the fifth best of the 2021 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams have a positive 7-3-0 record, but the last two weeks were consecutive losses for the Rams against Tennessee Titans 16-28 and against San Francisco 49ers 10-31. The first loss was at home and the other was on the road, but the Rams have a positive record on the road with four wins and that only loss against the 49ers in San Francisco. The Rams are scoring an average of 27.1 points per game as the seventh-best offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. If you live outside the US, the game will be broadcast in Canada by: DAZN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

Green Bay Packers are underdogs to win this game with +2 ATS and +113 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record at home with four wins without losses. Los Angeles Rams are favorites with -2 points to cover and -123 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Green Bay Packers +113.



FanDuel Green Bay Packers +2 / +113 Totals 46.5 Los Angeles Rams -2 / -123

* Odds via FanDuel