Houston Texans play against Indianapolis Colts today for a game in the Week 1 of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022-2023 NFL Week 1 in the US today

Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022-2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will be held at NGR Stadium today, September 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team no longer has any more drama to worry about, but now they have to focus on winning games. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV 7-day free trial.

The Houston Texans are underdogs this season, but they have a new head coach who could change the fate of the team. In 2021 the Texans had a dismal record of 4-13, and the worst thing was that they couldn't do anything to improve that situation last year.

The Indianapolis Colts are in a similar situation to the Texans, although it is not dramatic, they want to start this year from scratch with a new quarterback. Matt Ryan could be the key for the franchise to reach the 2023 Super Bowl.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV 7-day free trial

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Storylines

The Texans had a good preseason which is a good sign, it seems their new head coach Lovie Smith knows how to make the team's offensive and defensive line work. Smith knows the Texans from the inside as he was the OC prior to his new job. The first five weeks of the season are relatively easy for the Texans, they will play the Colts, Broncos, Bears, Chargers and Jaguars.

The Colts closed out 2021 with a record of 9-8-0 overall, it was a good record, but it wasn't enough to get to the Super Bowl. During 2021 the Colts used Carson Wentz as their quarterback, but in 2022 they have Matt Ryan as their starter and Nick Foles as their backup.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 1 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV 7-day free trial and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions And Odds

Houston Texans are underdogs at home with +7 ATS and a 3.60 moneyline that will pay $360 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they played good during the preseason. Indianapolis Colts are favorites with -7 spread and 1.30 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 1 game is: Houston Texans +7.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Houston Texans +7 / 3.60 Totals 45.5 Indianapolis Colts -7 / 1.30

* Odds via BetMGM.