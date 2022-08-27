Indianapolis Colts play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers today for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium today, August 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The visitors are one of the big favorites for the upcoming regular season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Indianapolis Colts had a good 2021 season despite everything, but it is unlikely that they will have the same luck in 2022 especially after they no longer have Carson Wentz who was the protagonist of that good season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2023 but there is still a lot to see, especially how the offensive line will play with Tom Brady. For this final preseason game, the 7-time Super Bowl winner is expected to play as the starter.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Storylines

The Indianapolis Colts lost a recent game against the Detroit Lions by single point 26-27 at home, that was the second straight 2022 NFL Preseason loss for them. The first loss was against the Buffalo Bills 24-27 on the road. The Colts used Ehlinger at quarterback in both games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have a negative record in the preseason with two losses, one against the Miami Dolphins 24-26 and another recently against the Tennessee Titans 3-13. Kyle Trask was the starting quarterback for the first two weeks but for the final game Tom Brady will be leading the offensive attack.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the U.S.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

Indianapolis Colts are home favorites with -3 spread and 1.60 moneyline that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams have negative record and want to close the preseason with victory. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.40

BetMGM Indianapolis Colts -3 / 1.60 Totals 41.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3 / 2.40

