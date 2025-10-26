Is Breece Hall playing today for Jets vs Bengals in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

The New York Jets are facing the Cincinnati Bengals in search for their first win of the season. However, the availability of one of their best players has drawn speculation. The question is: will Breece Hall play today?

The running back is one of the best players on the roster. Breece Hall is listed as questionable due to a knee injury. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Hall is expected to play. In fact, the Jets already declared him as active.

This is great news for the team that will already miss wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who is out with a knee injury. Hence, Hall should have an even more prominent role for this offense.

Who are the alternatives for Hall?

If Hall happens to be limited, Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen will take a bigger part on the offense. Both Davis and Allen are very explosive, but clearly Hall is the best of the three.

Isaiah Davis #32 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown with teammate Braelon Allen #0

Hall is both speedy and explosive. Additionally, he is a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield. What is certain is that if the Jets want to win their first game, it’s hugely in part because of their backs.

Who will be the Jets’ quarterback against the Bengals?

Much was said about who will be under center. All points signed to Tyrod Taylor, but a bone bruise in the knee put him out of this game. Hence, it’s Justin Fields back again under center.

This means we can expect another rollercoaster of a performance once again. The offense will have good drives and bad drives. However, Cincinnati has found new life with Joe Flacco, so if the Jets can’t keep up, they could risk an 0-8 start.