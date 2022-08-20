Kansas City Chiefs play against Washington Commanders for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium today, August 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). Visitors want this season to be better than last despite all the internal dram from their front office. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the big favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, but most opposing defensive lines already know how Patrick Mahomes plays and the pressure on him this season is likely to be even bigger than in previous seasons.

The Washington Commanders are ready to start a new season with a new head coach and a couple of new players who could change things for the better within the franchise. The Preseason will be perfect to see if any backup has starter material.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Commanders: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Commanders: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Commanders: Storylines

The Kansas City Chiefs had a good season in 2021, but things didn't go their way after failing to make the Super Bowl. But the Chiefs have a lethal offensive line that could be highly effective in 2022, although their weakest point is the defensive line.

The Washington Commanders may have a new owner this season or maybe next year, but it's highly likely that the franchise will be ripped out of Daniel Snyder’s hands. But the good news is that the team, the players, are not affected by the situation caused by Snyder and his cronies.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Commanders in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington Commanders: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites with -5.5 spread and 1.50 money that will pay $150 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record at home since Mahomes is playing with them but he won't fully play this game. Washington Commanders are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and 2.65 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44.5 points. The best pick of this NFL Preseason game is: Kansas City Chiefs -5.5.

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 / 1.50 Totals 44.5 Washington Commanders +5.5 / 2.65

* Odds via BetMGM