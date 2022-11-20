Los Angeles Chargers play against Kansas City Chiefs for a game in the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on November 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team wants to reach the playoffs, but with another couple of losses that dream will end.. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Chargers won the first week after their Bye Week against the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on the road, but after that good restart they lost another game during Week 10, this time against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs look solid, they won a recent game against the Jaguars 27-17 in what was the Chiefs' third straight win since Week 7. The last time they lost a game was Oct. 16.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time

Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs play for the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Australia: 9:20 AM (AEST) November 21

Canada: 8:20 PM (EDT)

China: 7:20 AM November 21

Germany: 1:20 AM (CEST) November 21

Ireland: 12:20 AM (IST) November 21

Mexico: 6:20 PM (CDT)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 12:20 AM (BST) November 21

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Chargers are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and 3.00 moneyline that will pay $300 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a positive record at home of 2-1. Kansas City Chiefs are favorites with -5.5 spread and 1.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 52 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 11 game is: Chargers +5.5.

BetMGM Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 / 3.00 Totals 52 Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 / 1.40

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).