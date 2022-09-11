Los Angeles Chargers play against Las Vegas Raiders for a game in the Week 1 of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022-2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium on September 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team has a slight lead but the visitors want to try a new connection. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV 7-day free trial.

The Chargers are not the favorite LA football team but they could change that scenario this year if the team performs better than in the 2021 season when they finished 9-8 overall and came close to making the playoffs.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a good offensive line, but there are still questions about whether the Carr-Adams connection will work. For now the Raiders are slightly favorites to win their division over the Chiefs but that's unlikely.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV 7-day free trial

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 AM

PT: 1:25 AM

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Storylines

The Los Angeles Chargers did not win any 2022 NFL Preseason games, although that is not a bad sign, but it raises questions about backups in case any starter is injured during the regular season. After this game the Chargers must play on the road against a big favorite, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vegas Raiders made it to the 2022 Playoffs but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals during the Wild Card round 19-26. Bisaccia won't be the head coach as some expected, but their new HC, Josh McDaniels has a lot of experience as an offensive coordinator plus he was a 6-time Super Bowl champion.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 1 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV 7-day free trial and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Chargers are home favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good record at home. Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 52.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 1 game is: Raiders +3.5.

BetMGM Los Angeles Chargers -3.5 / 1.55 Totals 52.5 Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 / 2.50

