Los Angeles Chargers play against Los Angeles Rams for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium on August 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The defending champions want to prove in the preseason that they are better than everyone else. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't make the playoffs last season but they went 9-8-0 overall as the third best team in the AFC West. In any case, their division is not easy with the Chiefs, Raiders and now the brand-new Broncos.

The Los Angeles Rams are the defending champions of the 2021-2022 NFL season as they won Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals. But this upcoming season will be a litmus test for them as there is much speculation about the Rams' offensive strength.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: Storylines

The Los Angeles Chargers have a similar strategy for the regular season, they will have Justin Herbert as their main tool and they hope everything goes as smoothly with him as last season. So far the Chargers are underdogs for the upcoming season but things could change during the first few weeks.

The Los Angeles Rams have nothing to prove in the preseason since their test will be during the regular season. The Rams have a powerful offensive line and one of the best defensive lines in the league but there are still questions about their quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams in the U.S.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Chargers are home favorites with -3 spread and 1.65 moneyline that will pay $165 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have the home advantage but the visitors are defending champions. Los Angeles Rams are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 31.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Los Angeles Rams +3

BetMGM Los Angeles Chargers -3 / 1.65 Totals 31.5 Los Angeles Rams +3 / 2.25

* Odds via BetMGM