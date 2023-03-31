Bill Belichick and the Patriots are in trouble. After Tom Brady left the team and signed with the Buccaneers in 2020, New England haven’t been able to establish themselves as true contenders again. Jimmy Garoppolo was supposed to be Brady’s heir, but, three years earlier, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

So, in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots went all-in and selected quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick. Jones had been an outstanding prospect playing for Alabama under head coach Nick Saban and Bill Belichick saw a lot of potential in him.

However, Mac Jones hasn’t shown anything to believe he’s the franchise quarterback for the future. Prior to the 2023 season, there were many rumors about the Patriots looking for names such as Lamar Jackson. Then, Bill Belichick literally ‘deflated’ Patriots’ fans with a very controversial quote.

Bill Belichick clarifies controversial quote about Patriots’ future

During the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, Bill Belichick sent a shocking message. He was asked to give the fans a reason for being optimistic about the New England Patriots towards the 2023 season. The answer was plain and simple: “The last 25 years.”

Of course, Bill Belichick’s response was interpreted by fans and former players as an admittance that he was living in the past. The quote itself meant that, though the Patriots have been terrible in the last years, all the trophies won previously should help to be calm.

After the scandal exploded, Bill Belichick came out to clarify what he really meant by saying that. It all happened during an interview with The Boston Globe at LSU’ Pro Day. In something very inusual, the legendary head coach admitted the choice of words wasn’t the best.

“We’re not resting on our past laurels. That’s not the message to the team or the fans. We have never operated that way and aren’t now. The 2023 season is all I’m concerned about.”

After winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick will live a very special 2023 season in his pursue of Don Shula as the winningest head coach in NFL history. However, he guaranteed that’s not important and the focus is on being a contender again. Right now, the Patriots are the least favored team in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.