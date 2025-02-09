The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season. The AFC West team is reportedly in the market for a veteran quarterback, and part-owner Tom Brady has his eyes set on one name—and it’s not Aaron Rodgers.

While the 2024 campaign isn’t over yet, several teams are already planning for next season. The Raiders are among them, as they were eliminated early last year and are now looking to strengthen their roster.

Tom Brady, now a part-owner of the team, is expected to have a significant influence on their decision-making. Many fans believe his presence will help improve the franchise, and one of his key tasks this offseason is to find a reliable quarterback who can lead the team to success.

Report: Tom Brady targets a veteran quarterback for the Raiders

The Raiders struggled throughout the 2024 season. Despite having some star players on the roster, they need major reinforcements to become a competitive squad in 2025—starting with the quarterback position.

Last year, the AFC West franchise rotated between Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder. However, none of them proved to be a dependable long-term option, which is why the team is expected to bring in a new quarterback this offseason.

The Raiders are reportedly planning a complete overhaul of their quarterback room. While they are expected to select a rookie in the 2024 NFL Draft, they are also in the market for an experienced veteran to provide leadership and stability.

Tom Brady understands the importance of having a seasoned quarterback to mentor a young signal-caller. With Aaron Rodgers potentially leaving the Jets, many fans thought he could join the Raiders, but apparently this idea is not approved by TB12.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after the Vikings defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-13, at Nissan Stadium on November 17, 2024.

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are “a team to watch” for free agent Sam Darnold this offseason. Darnold had a strong year with the Vikings, but with J.J. McCarthy returning, he is likely to be relegated to a backup role—something he reportedly wants to avoid.

How much could Sam Darnold earn in his next contract?

While the Vikings have yet to decide whether to offer Sam Darnold a new deal, his value has significantly increased after his impressive 2024 campaign. This could make it difficult for Minnesota to retain him.

According to Spotrac, Darnold could land a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason. The Raiders could make a similar offer and bring him in as both a starter and a mentor for the rookie quarterback they plan to draft.