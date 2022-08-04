Deshaun Watson is under the spotlight and his return to the NFL is not looking bright. Now, it was revealed that the league had a settlement offer for the Browns quarterback, but he refused to accept it despite being a great option for his career.

Deshaun Watson has been acused by two dozens of women of sexual misconduct in Texas. According to their statements, he did this during some massage treatments while he was playing for the Houston Texans. The league's personal conduct policy was violated by the quarterback, so the NFL intends to suspend him.

NFL offered a settlement to Deshaun Watson to suspend him for less than a year

Although Judge Sue Robinson established a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson, commissioner Roger Goodell was not satisfied with the decision and has appealed it to make it bigger. But despite that, there was a time when the NFL offered a settlement to the quarterback to make both parts happy.

According to ESPN and Sports Illustrated, the National Football League made a settlement offer to Deshaun Watson that would have suspended him for 12 games with a $8 million to $10 million fine.

This offer was not accepted by Deshaun Watson's side as they were not thrilled about the idea of him being suspended more than eight games. Also, the player wasn't willing to accept a heavy fine, per ESPN.

Apparently this move was not the brightest by Deshaun Watson. After not accepting it, now the NFL is looking for an indefinite suspension of at least one year, but there are big chances that both sides agree to another settlement near the initial 12 games that the league offered him.