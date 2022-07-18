The Cleveland Browns may need to find a replacement if the NFL winds up handing Deshaun Watson a lengthy suspension. Find out about their plan here.

It's been a while since the Cleveland Browns and/or Deshaun Watson made the news for something positive. If anything, they're facing a challenging situation ahead of the upcoming NFL season, and they have only themselves to blame.

The Browns grew sick and tired of Baker Mayfield's attitude and undeperformance. But the timing to trade for Watson couldn't be worst. He was still facing legal turmoil, yet they even signed him to a massive contract extension.

Ironically, now it seems like the Browns could have no starting QB come Week 1. Watson is likely to face a lengthy suspension, so they'll have to trust Jacoby Brissett to hold down the fort in the meantime.

NFL Rumors: Browns To Find A Backup For Jacoby Brissett

(Transcript via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com)

"With training camp beginning July 27, the Browns are hoping for a decision sooner than later so they can plan accordingly. If Watson is out for a lengthy period of time, they’ll will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.

There’s growing sentiment within league circles that Watson will play at some point this season despite the NFL arguing for an indefinite suspension of at least the full season with a chance to apply for reinstatement afterwards. The NFL Players Association has fought for no suspension at all based in part on the fact that several NFL owners haven’t been suspended for their direct or indirect involvement in sexual misconduct.

It marks the first case under the revised Collective Bargaining Agreement in which a jointly appointed disciplinary officer decides the initial discipline instead of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell."

The Browns are now expected to either trade for or sign a veteran backup, all depending on Watson's suspension length. Watson could be facing a 2-year absence (counting last year), and he may not even be the same player once he's cleared to get back out there.