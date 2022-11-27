Philadelphia Eagles play against Green Bay Packers for a game in the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 12 in your country

Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 27, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team has already left behind a recent defeat that was the most painful of the year for them. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Eagles won in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts in a tight game that ended 17-16, but that win was the perfect set to put the bitter loss to the Commanders in Week 10 behind them.

The Packers aren't going to play in the playoffs unless they win all of the remaining regular season games and hope the tiebreaker doesn't benefit other teams, although it's unlikely the Packers will make it to the postseason.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers: Kick-Off Time

Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers play for the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Australia: 9:20 AM (AEST) November 21

Canada: 8:20 PM (EDT)

China: 7:20 AM November 21

Germany: 1:20 AM (CEST) November 21

Ireland: 12:20 AM (IST) November 21

Mexico: 6:20 PM (CDT)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 12:20 AM (BST) November 21

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Philadelphia Eagles are favorites at home with -6.5 spread and 1.34 moneyline that will pay $134 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are big favorites this season. Green Bay Packers are underdogs with +6.5 ATS and 3.30 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 12 game is: Packers +6.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 / 1.34 Totals 46.5 Green Bay Packers +6.5 / 3.30

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).