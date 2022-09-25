Tennessee Titans play against Las Vegas Raiders for a game in the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on September 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to put an end to their current losing streak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Titans are struggling after only two weeks as they lost both weeks to the New York Giants 20-21 and in Week 2 to the Buffalo Bills. The Titans' defense is full of holes and Vrabel must find a way to fix it.

The Las Vegas Raiders also have a losing record of 0-2, they lost in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers 19-24 and against the Arizona Cardinals 23-29 (OT). After this game the Raiders return home to play the Broncos.

Tennessee Titans vs Las Vegas Raiders: Kick-Off Time

Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders play for the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 25 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) September 26

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM September 26

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Tennessee Titans vs Las Vegas Raiders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 3 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tennessee Titans vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

Tennessee Titans are underdogs at home with +2.5 ATS and 2.10 moneyline that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have home advantage but with a losing streak. Las Vegas Raiders are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.75 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 3 Game is: Titans +2.5.

BetMGM Tennessee Titans +2.5 / 2.10 Totals 45.5 Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 / 1.75

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).