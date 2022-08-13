Washington Commanders play against Carolina Panthers for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at FedEx Field on August 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is having a lot of off-field issues that could affect their performance during the regular season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Commanders want to play football and leave behind the drama that has been haunting them for months after evidence was revealed against the owner of the franchise, Mr. Snyder, and it is likely that the team will change owners in a short period of time.

Carolina Panthers are also going through a transition but it's not negative like the Commanders. The case of the Panthers is that they are still looking for a good quarterback to play in the regular season and apparently they already found him.

Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedEx Field, Greater Landover, Maryland.

Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers: Storylines

The Washing Commanders had a losing season in 2021 going 7-10-0 overall and the third spot in the NFC East Division. The best of the franchise last season was a four-week winning streak against the Buccaners, Panthers, Seattle and Raiders. In the victory against the Panthers the Commanders won on the road 27-21.

Carolina Panthers had worse numbers than Commanders in 2021 with only 5 wins and 12 losses and they were the worst team in the NFC South Division. But the Panthers' main problem was the quarterbacks, at the time the team was using Sam Darnold and Cam Newton. But for the upcoming season that situation is expected to be solved with Baker Mayfield as their starter.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers in the U.S.

Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers: Predictions And Odds

Washington Commanders are favorites to win at home with -2.5 spread and 1.70 moneyline that will pay $170 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they won against the visitors last year in the regular season. Carolina Panthers are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.20 moneyline. The totals is offered at 37.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Commanders -2.5.

BetMGM Washington Commanders -2.5 / 1.70 Totals 37.5 Carolina Panthers +2.5 / 2.20

