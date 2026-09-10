What time is it in Australia for Rams vs 49ers in 2026 NFL Week 1 international game?

As the NFL heads Down Under for a season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Australia, the massive time zone difference presents a key challenge for both teams.

Australia is set to host the NFL for the first time tonight, as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers clash in their season opener. The historic matchup marks the latest milestone in the league’s ongoing international expansion.

Kicking off at 8:45 p.m. ET, local fans down under in Australia will see a 10:45 a.m. start. The time difference allows both US fanbases to tune in during prime time while stadium spectators settle into their seats in time for lunch.

With uniform combinations officially locked in for Rams vs 49ers, anticipation is high for several high-profile roster additions on both sidelines. Los Angeles aims to kick off its campaign on a strong note behind marquee pass rusher Myles Garrett, who makes his debut in a Rams uniform.

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On the other hand, the 49ers—who recently confirmed the availability of star edge rusher Nick Bosa—will rely on quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who returns to San Francisco following a brief stint with the Washington Commanders.

80TH SEASON STARTS NOW. pic.twitter.com/pxu2n0i0LU — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 10, 2026

Everything set for Rams vs 49ers

With the host city and venue set for the Rams and 49ers’ season opener, key details are coming into focus, including the starting quarterback matchup on both sides.

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The event will also feature a halftime show headlined by the Jonas Brothers, along with musical performances for both the Australian and U.S. national anthems.

As fanbases gear up for Week 1, San Francisco still faces lingering questions around key contributors like Mike Evans and Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, Rams fans are already weighing the early playoff implications of a win, loss, or tie on international soil.