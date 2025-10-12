Why is Joe Burrow not playing today for the Bengals against the Packers at Lambeau Field?

When a team faces another great team, it’s safe to say it will line up its best players to try and win the game. Hence, when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this week, Joe Burrow should be playing right? Well, that’s not the case.

Burrow won’t be commanding the Bengals offense as he is still recovering from a turf toe injury that made him get surgery. Burrow should be back for the last stretch of the season. Reports say he could be back for Week 13 or 14 if all goes well.

However, usual backup Jack Browning won’t play either. After going 0-3 with him, the team decided to opt for another name to play against the Packers. Browning wasn’t able to do much with this offense and was a turnover machine, prompting the team to look elsewhere for solutions.

It’s Joe Flacco season in Cincy

The Bengals traded for Joe Flacco’s services. Immediately, head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the NFL veteran would start for the team. A former Super Bowl champion, Flacco is at least somewhat capable to provide some upside with the talent surrounding him.

Joe Flacco #15, now of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flacco will rip the ball downfield and with receivers like Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. The only question is how regular can his play be. Flacco is not that mobile and the protection won’t be good as Cincy has one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

Flacco has one mission only

The Bengals have one thing in mind and one thing only: stay alive. If the Bengals can stay in the postseason run for when Joe Burrow returns, it will be an absolute success. With Burrow, the sky is the limit for this team, so he could easily turn them to contenders.

But, and it’s a big need, the Bengals must improve their offensive line. It’s a unit that has been struggling for years now and actually is the reason Joe Burrow gets injured so often. He gets blasted constantly. Now, Flacco has to deal with that while trying to keep the team afloat.