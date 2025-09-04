NHL News: Connor McDavid reportedly determined to exit Oilers with grace if worst-case scenario plays out

It’s the biggest topic in the NHL offseason. Connor McDavid is truly dragging the process for an extension with the Edmonton Oilers, and anxious fans can’t wait much longer. Now, a report hints if the worst-case scenario occurs, the captain would look to go out with some class.

McDavid said it himself: he’s going to take things slow before committing to a long-term contract in Edmonton. The new NHL season is quickly closing in on the Oilers, and a deal has yet to be signed. Needless to say, the wait is driving fans in Northern Alberta insane. Meanwhile, across the continent, every franchise is keeping a close eye on the situation—just in case Christmas comes early and McDavid becomes available.

It still feels unlikely, but nothing can be ruled out just yet. If the relationship between McDavid and the Oilers does deteriorate, and the captain starts envisioning a future elsewhere, one insider believes he would want to leave something in return for Edmonton. That would make a potential exit as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next summer virtually impossible.

“Regardless of how this plays out, I think it’s really important to McDavid to make sure the Oilers get value in return. [That is] if there’s ever an exit,” insider Pierre LeBrun said on TSN’s Overdrive.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills on February 02, 2024.

No reason to panic

While hearts in Edmonton might skip a beat whenever the words exit and McDavid are put together, it still feels improbable. As things stand, that scenario makes more sense in a nightmare of fever dream rather than in reality. However, one can never take anything for granted in the NHL.

“I think that’s the least likely out of all the options, but let’s say that’s where he ends up bringing himself into. [McDavid] really cares about that market,” LeBrun said. “But, again, that wouldn’t be among my top options.”

LeBrun also said the Oilers should only start to grow concerned if the regular season arrives in October and McDavid remains unsigned into the campaign. Until then, Edmonton would only be wasting energy. And even if McDavid isn’t inked by October or Halloween, all signs indicate it’s a matter of when, not if. However, the term of McDavid’s contract could become the real topic of conversation.

“I think he ends up signing, but I don’t think it’s for long-term,” LeBrun concluded. “I think that if he signs is for shorter term, whether it’s short or medium, you pick. It’s about still wanting to try and win a Cup in Edmonton. But I don’t know how many years that would be for.”

Not their first rodeo

The Oilers have their fair share of experience with contract drama. Last season, they were in a similar spot with star Leon Draisaitl. The German talent was eligible to sign an extension after July 1 but didn’t put pen to paper until September 3.

That date has already passed this year, but if Edmonton knows one thing, it’s that McDavid has earned special advantages in negotiation. Draisaitl commented on the suspense around his sidekick’s extension with an honest admission.

“It’s not really for me to comment on,” Draisaitl answered, per TSN. “Of course I want him here as long as possible. I want to do it with him, but same comment that I had [earlier in the offseason]. It’s about him and his family, and they’re going to make their decision based on what’s best for them. I know he loves it here, I know he feels at home, but there’s a lot of things that play into a decision like that.”

The noise surrounding McDavid’s new contract can become too much for the Oilers to fathom, but the worst thing Edmonton can do right now is turn on itself. It must patiently wait, because as things stand, it seems McDavid only has eyes for one place in the NHL, and that is Canada’s Oil Capital.

