For the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022, two European teams that are candidates for the title, the last champions France and England, will face each other. Here we tell you who Wilton Sampaio is, the main referee of this interesting game.

The French team has been very solid in defending its title. It was one of the few teams qualified to the next phase after its first two games, which were victories. In the third Matchday they were surprised by Tunisia, although playing with an alternative team. Finally, in round 16 they beat Poland very clearly.

England were also very solid in the group stage, taking 7 points out of 9 possible, with two comprehensive victories against Iran and Wales and a goalless draw with the United States. In the round of 16 they clearly beat Senegal, and they will look to repeat that performance against the French.

Referee for England vs France

Wilton Sampaio, 40, is a Brazilian referee who works mainly in the Brasileirao, although he was also the main referee in qualifiers, Copa Libertadores and Copa America. He is a FIFA referee since 2013.

