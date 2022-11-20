France and Australia face off in their first match of Group D in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

France and Australia will clash at Al Janoub Stadium in the first game for both teams in Group D of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Though France lost Karim Benzema because of a quad injury, it's also true that Didier Deschamp's team won the 2018 World Cup without him. So, now it's time to shine for names such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud. France will try to become the third team in history to win the World Cup back to back (Italy and Brazil).

Australia had a lot of problems to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will be a huge underdog against the French squad. The Socceroos got a last-minute ticket to the tournament via the inter-confederation playoffs after beating Peru in a thrilling penalty shootout.

France vs Australia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Time: 2 PM (ET).

Location: Al Janoub Stadium. Al Wakrah, Qatar.

France vs Australia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

France vs Australia: Storylines

Karim Benzema got injured this Saturday in his first full training session with France and now he is officially out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup (quadriceps of the left thigh). Real Madrid's striker arrived as the Best Player on the planet after finally winning the Ballon d'Or. You can project France's possible road to the final in our World Cup Simulator.

This game will be a rematch of the 2018 opener for both teams at Russia. On that game played in Kazan, France won 2-1 with a goal from Antoine Griezmann and an own goal by Aziz Eraltay Behich. Australia are on their fifth consecutive World Cup, but it will be the first one after Tim Cahill announced his retirement.

How to watch or live stream free France vs Australia in the US

France and Australia meet in their first game of Group D in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

France vs Australia: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, France are favorites to take the win with -350 in the moneyline. Australia are the underdog at +1000 and the draw is set at +475. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the Qatar 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM France -350 Tie +475 Australia +1000

*Odds via BetMGM