In a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game, Poland and Argentina will face each other. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It is one of the most anticipated duels of Matchday 3. Nothing less than the two main favorites to advance to the round face off in a game that promises to be very intense and disputed. On the one hand, there will be Poland, the leaders with 4 points later and to equalize against Mexico and beat Saudi Arabia. With a tie it would be enough for them to pass the round.

In the case of Argentina, confidence returned to the team after the great victory against Mexico 2-0. Even so, the Argentines need a victory in this game if they want to advance in the round, since a tie would leave them very complicated (they should expect Mexico to win by no more than 1 goal difference), and a defeat would leave them out.

Poland vs Argentina: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Poland and Argentina at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Poland vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Poland vs Argentina

Poland and Argentina will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Sling, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com.

